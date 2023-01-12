Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 638.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

NYSE:IQV opened at $221.53 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $263.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.12 and a 200 day moving average of $211.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

