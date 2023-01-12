Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

VLO opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.