Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,661 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

