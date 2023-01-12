Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 587 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

