Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 622 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $154.25 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $228.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.