Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day moving average is $148.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

