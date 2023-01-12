Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,762.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.90) to GBX 7,800 ($95.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.56) to GBX 7,500 ($91.37) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.90) to GBX 7,050 ($85.89) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

