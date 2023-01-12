REDW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,983,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 47,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,070,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $100,953,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 54,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.