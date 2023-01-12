ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 3.8%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25. 9,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 740,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.43.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,730,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,162,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 174,189 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 770,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

