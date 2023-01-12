ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 3.8%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25. 9,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 740,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.43.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
