Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Down 4%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 175,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

