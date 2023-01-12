Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHUHF. TD Securities cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

