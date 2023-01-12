RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $77.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG opened at $36.35 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.