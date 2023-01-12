Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 97,387 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2,313.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.