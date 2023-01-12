Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 304,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 372.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.