Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.93 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 225.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

