Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $130.10 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.96.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.