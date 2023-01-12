Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,641 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,587,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

NYSE DRI opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

