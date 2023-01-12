Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 39 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of NewMarket worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE:NEU opened at $345.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average is $305.08. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $696.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.