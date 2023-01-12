Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,013 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.68% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

