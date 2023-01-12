Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,345 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Schneider National worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 33.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 51.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Schneider National by 19.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

