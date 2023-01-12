Robert G. Wise Sells 50,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
