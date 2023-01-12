Robert G. Wise Sells 50,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.