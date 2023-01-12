Robert James Gamgort Sells 125,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $3,533,882.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

