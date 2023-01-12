Robert W. Baird Boosts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $19.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
European Wax Center Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in European Wax Center by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
