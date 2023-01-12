Robert W. Baird Boosts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $19.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

European Wax Center Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in European Wax Center by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

