Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,374 shares of company stock worth $4,138,493. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

