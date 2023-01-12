Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,493 over the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,743,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,778,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

