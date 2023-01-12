Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.96.

RKT stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,772,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,452,470.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 636,400 shares of company stock worth $4,511,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

