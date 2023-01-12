Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $452.11 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

