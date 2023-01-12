Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Ross Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after acquiring an additional 416,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

ROST stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

