Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 117,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,077,394 shares.The stock last traded at $98.80 and had previously closed at $98.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 14,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 14,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 508,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.