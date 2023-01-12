Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 117,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,077,394 shares.The stock last traded at $98.80 and had previously closed at $98.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 14,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 14,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 508,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.