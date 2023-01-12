Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.1 %

R stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

