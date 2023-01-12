Samar Jagat Kamdar Buys 13,000 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. biote Corp. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that biote Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

