Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $149.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $120.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $134.08. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

