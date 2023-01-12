Sassine Ghazi Sells 29,136 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sassine Ghazi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $334.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.06.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

