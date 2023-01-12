Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Saul Centers Trading Up 3.3 %

BFS opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $975.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

