Savant Capital LLC Acquires 16,741 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

