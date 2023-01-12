Savant Capital LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

