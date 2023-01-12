Savant Capital LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $53.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

