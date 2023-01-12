Savant Capital LLC Buys 3,014 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 557,597 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPIP stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

