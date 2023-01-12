Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,659 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

