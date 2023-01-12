Savant Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

