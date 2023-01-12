Savant Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

