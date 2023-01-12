Savant Capital LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.