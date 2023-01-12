Savant Capital LLC Has $873,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE C opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.