Savant Capital LLC Has $914,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $50.31 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.