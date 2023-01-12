Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21,859.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after acquiring an additional 166,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.0 %

GS stock opened at $364.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $404.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.36.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.