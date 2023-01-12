Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

AMAT opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

