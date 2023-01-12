Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

