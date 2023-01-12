Savant Capital LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $44,363,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

NYSE CNC opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

