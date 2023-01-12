Savant Capital LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker stock opened at $258.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

