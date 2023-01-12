Savant Capital LLC Purchases 822 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 331,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.78.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.